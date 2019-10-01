SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Waste Management Phoenix Open starts Jan. 28, and all the fun of the biggest party on the PGA Tour can make you hungry. Or you might be looking for a place to grab just one more drink.

There are plenty of places to go nearby TPC Scottsdale for whatever you’re craving at the moment. In keeping with “the people’s open” spirit, these options shouldn’t hurt your wallet too much.

Phoenix Open food vendors

There will be concession stands throughout the tournament grounds, and you can find food and drink vendors like Zinburger, Lifebird Grill, Garcia's, Dierks Bentley Whiskey Row and even a Tilted Kilt Beer Garden. You can find whatever you're looking for on the Phoenix Open map.

Champions Grille

If you don’t want to go far to eat or have a drink, the Champions Grille overlooks the ninth green of the Champions Course at TPC Scottsdale. It serves breakfast, lunch, appetizers, craft brews and cocktails. Here’s a look at their menu.

Toro

Another option right at the course, Toro Latin Restaurant and Rum Bar overlooks the TPC Scottsdale Stadium course’s 18th hole. It offers food from Central and South America and more than 150 rums. There’s also a “suviche bar” that serves sushi and ceviche. Hours may vary seasonally, and they can be found on Toro’s website. And here are their various menus.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ

This restaurant about 2 miles from TPC Scottsdale offers a fusion of Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean and American food. Their mainstay is their plate lunches, which consist of two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad and your choice of an entrée over a bed of steamed cabbage. It’s in the Scottsdale Town Center near Loop 101 and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Twin Peaks Restaurant

If you’re looking for a typical sports bar experience, there’s a Twin Peaks in the Sonora Village shopping center near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Hayden Road. It has happy hours weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. until closing. It’s open from 11 a.m. to midnight every day except Fridays, when it is open until 1 a.m., and Saturdays, when it is open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Kneaders Bakery and Cafe

Kneaders Bakery and Cafe on Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Hayden Road serves sandwiches, soups, salads, handmade pastries and hearth breads. All their sandwiches are served on artisan bread made from scratch, and they offer low-calorie options. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.,

O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery

Right near TPC Scottsdale, this restaurant, nano-brewery and distillery has more than 40 beers on tap, wine and cocktails. O.H.S.O. has a brunch menu and a lunch and dinner menu with your standard American fare. And it’s dog friendly, according to the website. The restaurant is located near Hayden Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Mondays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Saturdays, and from 9 a.m. to midnight on Sundays.

Skeptical Chymist

This apothecary-themed pub is a throwback to when a pharmacy or grocery store would double as a pub, according to its website. On the menu is a variety of Irish drinks as well as a sampling of Irish and American cuisine. Happy hour Mondays through Fridays is from 3 to 6 p.m., and there are all-day specials on Sundays. The pub is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

Four Peaks Grill & Tap

At Sonora Village near TPC Scottsdale, Four Peaks Grill & Tap near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Hayden Road offers some great food, according to many of the reviews online, along with a wide selection of beers, of course. It’s open from 11a.m. to midnight on weekdays. On Saturdays, it’s open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., and on Sundays, the hours are 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Thai House Restaurant

If you’re craving some pad thai or mango and sticky rice, Thai House is in the Sonora Village near TPC Scottsdale. They have a lunch special from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. except Saturday and Sunday, and you can dine in or order takeout. This location does not have beer and wine, though. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. On Saturdays and Sundays, it’s open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

La Torretta

This award-winning Italian restaurant on the southwest corner of Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard offers pasta, steak, soups and salads, paninis and more, as well as a wide selection of wines. You can also take in a nice view of the McDowell Mountains if you dine on their open-air patio. It’s open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Thursdays and Fridays, when it is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Pitadale

Near Scottsdale Road an Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Pitadale offers gyros, shwarma and other Mediterranean favorites. You can also order online for pickup or delivery. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Village Inn

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, at least that seems to be Village Inn’s philosophy. They serve pancakes, crepes and skillets all day. They also have burgers, salads, sandwiches, and apparently some award-winning pie. It’s located at Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and is open from 5:30 a.m. to midnight every day.

Coconut’s Fish Cafe

This is a casual place serving Hawaiian fish and coconut shrimp in tacos, sandwiches, pasta, or over rice. Located near Scottsdale Road and Bell Road, it’s just west of TPC Scottsdale. Coconut’s Fish Cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Cafe Río

If you’re looking for some reasonably priced Mexican food and a casual atmosphere, there’s a Cafe Río at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and North Hayden Road. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. except on Sundays, when its hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

This casual-dining chain offers Italian favorites at The Promenade near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Scottsdale Road. The lunch menu features soups, salads, sandwiches dinnertime appetizers, pastas and flatbreads. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day except Sundays, when it’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

This Italian-American chain is located just west of TPC Scottsdale near Scottsdale and Bell roads and offers steak, pasta, salad, soups and more. There are also low-calorie and gluten free options available. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day except Sundays, when it closes at 9 p.m.

Sushi Brokers

The menu features sushi, Asian-fusion fare and cocktails. There are two happy hours where you can get discounts on drinks, appetizers and rolls from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. or from 10 p.m. to closing time. It’s open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Charleston’s

Located just west of the TPC Scottsdale Champion Course near Scottsdale and Bell roads, Charleston’s offers American classics, wine and cocktails. It’s open Sundays through Thursdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.