We come for the golf and stay for the party.
So if you're not into the sport side of things at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, you can sip on one of these unique cocktails inside the Plaza Bar at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.
Or, you could just enjoy them from the comfort of your home with these refreshing recipes.
The People’s Drink
1.5 oz Tito’s Vodka
1.5 oz Pineapple Aloe Vera Water
Top with Coconut edition Red Bull
Pour over ice and enjoy
The Double Bogie
2 oz Infused Cucumber and Lime
1.5 oz Gin
Pour in a shaker over ice, shake and pour in glass.
Garnish with a slice of cucumber
The Scottish Links
1 oz Grapefruit Juice
1.5 oz Lemon Sour
2 oz Scotch
Pour in a shaker over ice, shake and pour in glass.
Garnish with Slice of Grapefruit
The Designated Driver
2 oz Grapefruit Juice
1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
1.5 oz Agave Nectar
Top with Ginger Beer
Pour over ice and enjoy