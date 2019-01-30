We come for the golf and stay for the party.

So if you're not into the sport side of things at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, you can sip on one of these unique cocktails inside the Plaza Bar at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.

Or, you could just enjoy them from the comfort of your home with these refreshing recipes.

The People’s Drink

1.5 oz Tito’s Vodka

1.5 oz Pineapple Aloe Vera Water

Top with Coconut edition Red Bull

Pour over ice and enjoy

The Double Bogie

2 oz Infused Cucumber and Lime

1.5 oz Gin

Pour in a shaker over ice, shake and pour in glass.

Garnish with a slice of cucumber

The Scottish Links

1 oz Grapefruit Juice

1.5 oz Lemon Sour

2 oz Scotch

Pour in a shaker over ice, shake and pour in glass.

Garnish with Slice of Grapefruit

The Designated Driver

2 oz Grapefruit Juice

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1.5 oz Agave Nectar

Top with Ginger Beer

Pour over ice and enjoy