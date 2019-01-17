PHOENIX — If you're planning to attend the Waste Management Phoenix Open this year, the Scottsdale Quarter is offering an alternative transportation option.

The shopping mall is offering a free shuttle ride to and from the Phoenix Open. Beginning Friday, Feb. 1, guests will be able to park at The Quarter and take the Driver Provider Shuttle.

People can catch the shuttle at the pick-up and drop-off area near Kona Grill from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

MORE: Know before you go: Parking at the 2019 Phoenix Open

Shuttle trips will also be available on Saturday, Feb. 2 and Sunday, Feb. 3.

If you’re going out to the Phoenix Open this year, be sure to share your photos with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #BeOn12.