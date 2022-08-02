Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk talk about Kyler Murray scrubbing the Arizona Cardinals from his social media

The Cardinals' QB wiped his social media clean of all references to the team on Monday. So, how do Larry and Christian Kirk feel about it?

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals became the talk of the NFL after quarterback Kyler Murray scrubbed his social media clean of all references to the team on Monday.

Today, 12 Sports caught up with former Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and current Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk at the WM Phoenix Open's 'Dream Day' Tuesday morning.

Both were asked their thoughts on Kyler's move.

"I don’t know, I haven’t talked to Kyler in a while, but, he looked good in the Pro Bowl, looked like he was having a great time throwing touchdowns out there," Fitzgerald said. "I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out. That’s really what it’s all about for me. I love Kyler, I love the Cardinals and I want the best for everybody."

"The guy is doing what he needs to do and I have no control over that and yeah. That’s all I’ll say on that one," Kirk said. "If I’m not reacting to it, I don’t think anybody else should. But like I said, his decisions are his decisions and I’ve been off of social media but I hear the noise. So, I’m going to keep staying off of social media and just enjoy my offseason."

Kirk did also say that getting to play with Kyler will be a factor as he heads into free agency this spring.

(3/3) Larry and @ckirk asked about Kyler Murray scrubbing his social media of all #AZCardinals content. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/iKc3iZTLpm — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 8, 2022