Larry Fitzgerald among celebrities headlining Phoenix Open Pro-Am

Larry Legend spent much of his time golfing when he wasn’t dominating the field during his 17 years as a wideout for the Arizona Cardinals.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Larry Fitzgerald will be back on the green soon. But if you’re hoping that the future NFL Hall of Famer is suiting up to play football anytime soon, you’ll be sorely disappointed.

Officials with the Waste Management Phoenix Open announced on Wednesday that Fitzgerald is among the list of celebrities headlining the Pro-Am.

The first four marquee names announced include NFL legend Emmitt Smith, actor Rob Riggle and sports correspondent Alexandra O’Laughlin.

He has been a frequent fixture of Pro-Am events throughout the years, but this is his first open after going a full season away from the gridiron. Although, he wasn’t officially retired yet.

The Annexus Pro-Am will be hosted at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course on Feb 9.

The entire Phoenix Open takes place Feb. 7-13.

More celebrities will be announced in the coming days, according to event officials.

Sports

