For Phoenix-area golf fans, it’s widely considered the event of the year. The Waste Management Phoenix Open brings record-breaking crowds to Scottsdale as the golf world turns its eyes to Arizona on the final week of January.

But with the large crowds, parking and transportation congestion always follow.

While it is virtually impossible to avoid the wave of packed parking lots at events like this, we’re here to help ensure you have everything you need to make sure you’re prepared before you head out to the TPC Scottsdale.

Here’s what you need to know about parking, transportation and getting around the course for the 2019 Phoenix Open.

How can I get there if I don’t want to drive?

For those who don’t want to bring their car with them to the open, there are plenty of options. Ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft will for sure be popular options. If you decide to take a taxi, there will be a taxi staging area near the corner of Bell and Hayden roads.

If I do drive, where do I park?

If you are driving, there are several parking lots near the golf course to choose from. General parking can be found on North Hayden Road and Mayo Boulevard. Free public parking is available in Lot H located at Loop 101 and Hayden Road. Free shuttles to the event are also available at the public parking lots.

Another option can be found at the parking lot at WestWorld. It is available Wednesday through Saturday and is located at 94th Street and Bell Road.

For a complete map of the available lots and additional information visit the Phoenix Open website.

I have mobility issues, how can I get around the course?

Handicap parking will be located in Lot 4 directly across from the Main Tournament Entrance. Once you’re in the course, handicap seating areas can be found on holes 16 and 18.

For those with mobility issues and require assistance getting around the course, Southwest Mobility offers free scooter rentals, on a first-come, first served basis. The scooters will be available from Tuesday – Sunday (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Southwest Mobility’s location is just outside the main expo tent near the tournament entrance.

A bad trip and a never-ending search for a parking spot can derail any day out.

Hopefully, with this info you can avoid your transportation issues and focus on what is really important, watching the greatest show on grass.

