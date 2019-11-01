The Greatest Show on Grass is almost upon us as the world of golf sets its sights to Scottsdale for the 2019 Phoenix Open.

Along with the PGA tournament, many fans also look forward to seeing some of their favorite celebrities participate in the Annexus Pro-Am at the Waste Management Phoenix Open the Wednesday before the tournament.

In the past, celebrities such as Bill Murray, George Lopez and Mark Wahlberg played in the event and it continues to draw some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

If you’re heading out to the TPC Scottsdale this year, here’s who you can expect to see on the links.

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson

Arizona Diamondbacks Pitcher Archie Bradley

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians

MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux

Country music superstar Jake Owen

NFL Hall-of-Famer Emmitt Smith

