The Coors Light Birds Nest concert series will make its return to the Valley on Jan. 30 keeping the Waste Management Phoenix Open rocking into the night.

The concert series runs to Feb. 2 with some of the biggest names in music taking the stage inside the tent in north Scottsdale.

"With great music, beautiful patrons and enthusiastic partying, the Coors Light Birds Nest has earned near legendary status on the PGA Tour," the Phoenix Open wrote on its website.

When does it open?

The entertainment tent is located across from the Phoenix Open entrance near the intersection of 82nd Street and Bell Road in Scottsdale.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. each day, Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, and the headliners each night will take the stage at roughly 8:30 p.m.

Who's performing?

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Old Dominion

Midland

Brandon Lay

Thursday, Jan. 31

Jake Owen

Lee Brice

Michael Ray

Friday, Feb. 1

The Chainsmokers

Snoop Dogg

Kelley James

Saturday, Feb. 2

Martin Garrix

DJ Vice

Justin Mylo

Are there still tickets available?

Unfortunately, Friday concert with Snoop Dogg and The Chainsmokers is sold out.

But tickets are still available for the other nights.

General admission tickets for Wednesday and Thursday start at $65 and $75 for Saturday.

Tickets are available through the Waste Management Phoenix Open website.