PHOENIX—The Waste Management Phoenix Open, or the "greatest show on grass" starts Monday, Jan. 28 and there are a couple of ways to score free admission opportunities to get in for free.

Monday and Tuesday

The Phoenix Open will host Ford Free Days on Monday and Tuesday when open-goers can get free general admission access all day.

Monday’s schedule includes practice rounds by PGA TOUR players and the Kadima. Ventures Pro-Am tournament, while Tuesday will include practice rounds, the Special Olympics Open and the PGA TOUR Wives Classic.

RELATED: Waste Management Phoenix Open by the numbers: Yardage, pars and prizes

Military and first-responder personnel

Emergency services personnel and active, reserve and retired U.S. Military members are invited to experience the Phoenix Open for free. Those men and women will need to verify their status through the Waste Management Phoenix Open’s website in order to get their complimentary ticket for them self and one guest.

To register as a military and first responder personnel, click here.

Buy one, get one free

The Phoenix Open has extended their holiday BOGO promotion. If you buy one general admission ticket to the Wednesday’s Bird Nest concert for $65, you will get a free general admission ticket to the tournament for Wednesday.

Wednesday Bird Nest headliners are Brandon Lay, Midland and Old Dominion.

The Annexus Pro-Am tees off at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

To purchase the BOGO deal, click here.

MORE: Here's what you need to know about the Phoenix Open's Birds Nest concert series

Kids get in free

Children ages 17 and under can get into the Phoenix Open for free when they are accompanied by an adult.

How to buy tickets

If you can’t snag one of those freebies, you can always purchase tickets to the Open. General admission tickets for Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday for $45 and Friday and Saturday for $60.

The tickets can be purchased online on the Waste Management Phoenix Open’s website or Ticketmaster.