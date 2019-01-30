We're here for the golf. Enjoy these golf-themed appetizers by Chef Conor Favre.
The Today in AZ team tried them live on TV Wednesday morning. Catch the show every morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Gazpacho
6 tomatillos
2 English cucumbers
3oz water
3 lemons juiced, 1 zested
1 cup spinach
3 cloves garlic
Salt&pepper tt
Place all into a blender and puree until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Garnish with fresh radish, freeze-dried corn, and cooked pork belly (or bacon)
Whipped Avocado mousse
3 avocados, ripe
2 limes, juiced
2oz water
Salt
ISI machine (whip cream maker)
2 charges
Blend all ingredients together until smooth. Place the mixture into the ISI, close and use two whip chargers. Shake and ready to use.
Garnish with Queso Fresca, crushed pumpkin seeds, cilantro.
Chicharron’s on the side to dip
Crab Salad
Jumbo lump crab meat
Mache lettuce (or any other green)
Frisee
Shaved asparagus raw
Chopped Chives
Lemon vinaigrette (see below)
Toss crab with the lemon vinaigrette, and chopped chives. Lightly toss the greens with the lemon vinaigrette, place on a plate and enjoy.
Lemon vinaigrette
Zest of 4 lemons
.5 cup lemon juice
1 cup rice wine vinegar
3 cloves garlic
1 TBL chopped shallots
2 tsp Dijon mustard
3 cups canola oil
Salt &pepper TT
Place all ingredients into a blender until smooth; slowly drizzle the oil into blender as it is on until all oil is used. Season with salt and pepper to taste.