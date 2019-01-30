We're here for the golf. Enjoy these golf-themed appetizers by Chef Conor Favre.

The Today in AZ team tried them live on TV Wednesday morning.

Gazpacho

6 tomatillos

2 English cucumbers

3oz water

3 lemons juiced, 1 zested

1 cup spinach

3 cloves garlic

Salt&pepper tt

Place all into a blender and puree until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Garnish with fresh radish, freeze-dried corn, and cooked pork belly (or bacon)

Whipped Avocado mousse

3 avocados, ripe

2 limes, juiced

2oz water

Salt

ISI machine (whip cream maker)

2 charges

Blend all ingredients together until smooth. Place the mixture into the ISI, close and use two whip chargers. Shake and ready to use.

Garnish with Queso Fresca, crushed pumpkin seeds, cilantro.

Chicharron’s on the side to dip

Crab Salad

Jumbo lump crab meat

Mache lettuce (or any other green)

Frisee

Shaved asparagus raw

Chopped Chives

Lemon vinaigrette (see below)

Toss crab with the lemon vinaigrette, and chopped chives. Lightly toss the greens with the lemon vinaigrette, place on a plate and enjoy.

Lemon vinaigrette

Zest of 4 lemons

.5 cup lemon juice

1 cup rice wine vinegar

3 cloves garlic

1 TBL chopped shallots

2 tsp Dijon mustard

3 cups canola oil

Salt &pepper TT

Place all ingredients into a blender until smooth; slowly drizzle the oil into blender as it is on until all oil is used. Season with salt and pepper to taste.