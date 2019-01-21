It's that time of year, the Waste Management Phoenix Open! And the greatest show on grass deserves the greatest fashion golf has to offer. From classy to outrageous we found some style inspiration that will help you stand out in a sea of green.

A romper is always classy, right? Clothing company Time to Romp sure thinks so. They are advertising their romper as a classy outfit choice for the Waste Management Open while keeping it fun.

If you’re looking for something a little punny Well Put’s t-shirts will tickle your funny bone. With slogans like “Golf is Hard AF” and “Golf Takes Balls” these t-shirts are the perfect thing to show off your sense of humor while still complying with the Open’s green theme.

Be as loud as the 16th hole with pants like Instagram user keenydeanaz. He is ready for tournament week with some of the most unique argyle golf pants we’ve ever seen!

And you may not get a chance to stand on the putting green like the pros, but you can get close with Nike’s newest design. The brand has given the Air Max 1 a golf-inspired reboot. The makeover includes a turf-like upper that will have you feeling like you’re walking on green.

No matter what you wear, remember, Saturday Feb. 2 is the Open’s infamous green out. Wear green to support the Open’s efforts to go green and be eco-sensitive.