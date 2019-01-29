General admission tickets to the Waste Management Phoenix Open are still available as we head into the tournament.

During the week of the Phoenix Open, you can get general admission tickets to Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday of the tournament for $45.

Tickets to prime days Friday and Saturday will cost you $60.

You can buy tickets on the Phoenix Open's website, or you can still buy tickets at the gate when you arrive at TPC Scottsdale.

Additionally, all children 17 and under can get into the tournament for free if they are accompanied by an adult.

Here's a list of everything you'll need to know to make your time at the Phoenix Open as enjoyable as possible. (Parking can be a mess, but there are ways around that!)

