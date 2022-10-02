'Bachelor' star Matt James hits bystander at WM Phoenix Open

Matt James had a bit of a mishap Wednesday as he took a swing at the Phoenix Open golf event.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Matt James, who's appeared on "The Bachelor" and "Dancing with the Stars," accidentally struck a bystander Wednesday while taking a swing at the Phoenix Open golf tournament.

Video taken from the scene shows James, 30, shanking his golf ball and hitting a Phoenix Open staff member sitting on the sidelines. James then ran over to check on the bystander and gave him a hug.

"I think I was aiming for the wrong hole," James told PGA after his mishap.

The television star was at the Phoenix Open to participate in Wednesday's Phoenix Suns Charities Shot at Glory.

James later posted a video online apologizing to the staff member and offered to buy him dinner and a beer.

"I just really want to apologize again for that. I was not aiming for you," James said. "I probably should have never stepped out here."

The stricken staffer didn't seem too wounded by the accident and later told PGA he thought James was a "good guy" who seemed to genuinely feel bad about hitting him.

James, who is notably the first African-American man to lead "The Bachelor," said he plans to come back to the Phoenix Open next year and promised to be better prepared.

A breakdown from @MattJames919 and a follow-up with the victim. 😅 pic.twitter.com/1f5gpOZZYu — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 10, 2022

