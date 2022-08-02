Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk talks about pending free agency

The Valley native says he hopes to be back with his hometown team, but will hear out any other suitors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of decisions to make about their team this offseason, including whether or not to bring wide receiver Christian Kirk back for his 5th season.

Kirk, who joined Larry Fitzgerald at the WM Phoenix Open's 'Dream Day' Tuesday morning, spoke about his impending free agency saying he hopes to be back in red and white, but no matter what, he'll still be a figure in the Valley.

"I always want to be a part of the Valley and I always will be," Kirk said. "You know, hopefully, it’s another couple years with the Arizona Cardinals, but if it isn’t, you know, I’ll always be here, I’ll always live here and I’m so prideful to be a part of such a great state and community that I’m never leaving no matter what."

Kirk hasn't spoken to any teams (Clubs cannot speak to free agents until March 14, and cannot sign them until March 16), but says he will start talking to his agents about it after the NFL Combine, which runs from March 1st through 7th in Indianapolis.

"I know there’s speculation and fans are getting excited, especially with the Super Bowl coming up and that’s part of the offseason," Kirk said. "But I’m just kind of enjoying my offseason right now and taking it one day at a time."

Kirk also admitted that the idea of continuing to play with Kyler Murray will factor into his decision.

"Anytime you get to play with a quarterback like Kyler, you want to be a part of it," Kirk said. "My thing is always whenever I’m out there, I want to be the best that I can to help him along. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league and that’s the facts. And so, like I said, anytime you get an opportunity to play with a guy like that, you’re going to want to. It’ll definitely have a deciding factor."

Larry Fitzgerald was also asked about Kirk's free agency and how much he thinks the Cardinals should pay to keep Kirk.

I’m not good with what people deserve and I just want him to get what he deserves," Fitzgerald said. "He’s worked his tail off, he’s been a great ambassador for the organization and just a stand-up human being and he’s gotten better every single year. I was pulling for him to try and get that 1,000-yard season. I was watching intently hoping he was going to get a couple more catches against the Seattle Seahawks, but it didn’t happen. But I know he’s going to be well compensated."