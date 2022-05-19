Phoenix golfer Jesse Mueller shining at PGA Championship

Mueller, a former ASU golfer, is competing among the best in the world this weekend at the PGA Championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Jesse Mueller won’t draw the same buzz as Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy, but the Valley native knows how to make some noise.

On day 1 of the PGA Championship, Thursday, he got the entire golf world talking with his eagle hole-out on his opening hole.

Mueller, 39, is the GM of the Grand Canyon University Golf Course and a volunteer assistant for the GCU men’s golf team.

Last month, he won the PGA Professional Championship to become one of 20 PGA club pros who earned a spot to compete against the best in the world at the historic Southern Hills.

In his 30 years of golf, Mueller won a state title at Red Mountain High School, was named the 2001 Arizona Golf Association Player of the Year as an Arizona State Sun Devil, competed in the 2012 US Open and now finds his way back to professional golf.

One of the best parts, his wife is his caddie.

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

Sports