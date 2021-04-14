Sports bettors could soon place bets at TPC Scottsdale following passage of Arizona gambling bill

Plans are in the works to put a year-round operating sportsbook in at TPC Scottsdale after the Arizona Legislature passed a sports gambling bill.

The PGA TOUR and DraftKings announced Wednesday plans to open a sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale, the host course of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, after the Arizona Legislature passed HB 2772, which would authorize fantasy sports and sports betting in the state.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to sign the bill into law, even though he has not yet done so.

According to a release, the TOUR and DraftKings are working with the City of Scottsdale and the Thunderbirds and plan to create a “19th hole” experience at TPC Scottsdale, where fans can gather year-round to place wagers, watch sports, eat and drink.

DraftKings will also become the exclusive sports betting partner of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

An exact location for the sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale has not yet been determined.

“The PGA TOUR commends the State of Arizona and Governor Ducey for their forward-thinking approach to legal sports betting,” Norb Gambuzza, Senior Vice President of Media and Gaming at the PGA TOUR, said in a release.

“We are thrilled to work with DraftKings – along with the City of Scottsdale and the Thunderbirds – to explore a one-of-a-kind sportsbook experience at TPC Scottsdale and the world-class Waste Management Phoenix Open. ‘The People’s Open’ is one of the most attended events in golf and with this announcement we look forward to taking the fan experience to another level.”

In addition to online sports betting coming to Arizona, HB 2772 allows professional sports organizations to partner with betting operators to run retail sportsbooks as in-stadium experiences.

Arizona will permit 10 online licenses for state gaming tribes and 10 for professional sports venues.

Below are venues currently eligible for licenses in the state:

State Farm Stadium in Glendale (NFL’s Arizona Cardinals)

Gila River Arena in Glendale (NHL’s Arizona Coyotes)

Chase Field in Phoenix (MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks)

Phoenix Suns Arena

TPC Scottsdale (Host of the PGA Tour’s Phoenix Open)

Phoenix Raceway in Avondale (Host of multiple NASCAR and other autosports events)