Before thousands of fans will pack the Tournament Players Club for the Waste Management Open, in the meantime, the Itty Bitty Open tee’d off Saturday morning.

“Right now golf is hopping in our Valley,” said Cori Matheson.

Matheson is the organizer of Itty Bitty Open and member of the Junior Golf Association of Arizona.

The event is held annually for kids between three and five years old who want to learn how to golf like the pros.

“We are so lucky in Phoenix to have the Open, the kids and families are seeing things on TV, seeing things get set up,” said Matheson.

With Waste Management Open just a few weeks away Eric Matthews says teaching his daughters the sport goes beyond the golf clubs and course.

“Golf will give them training, discipline some focus and teach them some life skills,” said Matthews.