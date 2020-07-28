Is this the luckiest golf course in Arizona?

Since April 11, this golf club has seen FOURTEEN holes-in-one made by 14 different people. See what happened when we took a camera out there.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The odds of an average golfer making a hole-in-one are about 12,500 to one, but what if we told you there's a golf course here in Arizona where those odds aren't quite so high?

About 100 miles north of downtown Phoenix sits the 100-year-old Capital Canyon Golf Club.

"I can be playing golf at Capital Canyon and I can be having a bad day, but all I got to do is look at the scenery around me and everything is cool," member David Barreira said.

The views are breathtaking, but it's the stories that make the course legendary.

"No one can really explain it, everyone is amazed," Barreira said.

"We keep ordering more hole-in-one trophies," Randy Cochran, head teaching professional at the club, said. "It's amazing."

Since April 11 of this year, there have been 14 holes-in-one made by 14 different people.

Fred Tuggle, a member, did it on hole No. 3, member Keith Seppanen did it on hole No. 4, his first-ever.

"We got up to the seventh hole and I just went for the pin and the ball just kept rolling down towards the pin and I couldn't believe it went in the hole," Seppanen said.

"I've never been around a club that has had this many holes-in-one," Cochran said.

We gathered some of the members and headed out to the 140-yard par 3 sixth hole at Capital Canyon to see if anyone could get one on camera.

And it was member Gary Hicks who made a hole-in-one on camera.

"I'm a little worried about the bar bill," Hicks joked.

Now, including Hicks' hole-in-one while we were there, and another hole-in-one at the club in January, there have been 16 holes-in-one in 2020 at the club. In the last four years, there have now been 49 holes-in-one.

So what's the deal?

"The course itself challenging so it has nothing to do with it being an easy course," Seppanen said.