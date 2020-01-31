SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Thursday marks the first day of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. If you're still looking for someone to root for, look no further than Nate Lashley.

It's the University of Arizona graduate's first time playing the tournament and in the first round, he shot 5-under par.

The Scottsdale resident has been to the tournament as a fan many times.

“I’ve been out here numerous years, yeah. It’s a fun tournament. Just looking forward to the next four days," said Lashley.

This year, though, is different. This year, for the first time, Lashley is playing in it.

“I don’t know what to expect, really, 16 is gonna be pretty nerve-racking I’m sure. You want to hit a good shot there but that’s just what this tournament is and that’s what makes it fun," said Lashley.

Since Lashley graduated from the University of Arizona in 2005, he has been trying to secure a coveted spot on the PGA tour. Now, at 37 years old, he is finally here.

But his professional perseverance is just a small part of his comeback story.

“It took me a long time to get over that tragedy. I still deal with it today," said Lashley.

In 2004, while playing for UArizona, Lashley's mom, dad and girlfriend flew to Oregon to watch him compete. But the three of them would never make it home.

Their plane crashed.

“You never know when your mind wanders and goes off to something like that. It could be something that reminds you of them. The golf course, they supported me a lot on the golf course and came to a lot of tournaments and basically helped me get to where I am today," said Lashley.

Today, after overcoming the ultimate obstacle, Lashley is living out his dream – a dream he refused to give up on.

“Better yourself as a person. Better yourself, if you’re playing a sport, as an athlete and you know if you just continue to believe and continue to get better anything can happen," said Lashley.

If you're wondering how Lashley did on the 16th hole for the first time? He made par.

Lashley tees off on Friday at 12:25 p.m.