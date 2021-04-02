Celebs, players, fans hit TPC Scottsdale for the WMPO Pro-Am

We caught up with some fans, Michael Phelps, Archie Bradley, and asked Larry Fitzgerald if he's made a decision on next season yet.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — It certainly looks different this year but it is good to be back at TPC Scottsdale for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Embracing it Wednesday was top name golfers and celebrities alike, some new faces to the WMPO Pro-Am and many regulars including Larry Fitzgerald, Archie Bradley, Darius Rucker, Michael Phelps and more.

About 5,000 fans were allowed to view Wednesday's Pro-Am. Due to COVID-19, the "biggest party in golf" has to take a year off from being a big party. About 5,000 fans will be allowed to attend each day of play as well, with tickets already sold out.

The Wednesday Pro-Am is usually a huge day for attendance at the tournament. While the number is limited, for many players it was nice to see fans at all, as many tournaments on the PGA Tour still are not allowing fans.

World No. 6 golfer Rory McIlroy, who is making his WMPO debut this week, said it was nice to see fans when he stepped up to the first tee for his practice round Wednesday.

Rory McIlroy steps up to the first tee at the @WMPhoenixOpen and says “I’m nervous. I haven’t played in front of fans in a year.” #12Sports @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/lpVCaqo7lo — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 3, 2021

"It's nice seeing fans," said Olympic legend Michael Phelps. "I'm a huge golf fans so it's weird seeing the events with no fans, so being able to have some fans out here, especially today, I think is awesome."

It was also time to ask Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald if he has made his decision whether to play another year or retire from the game.

"I'm just focused on the next hole and just figuring out how to get this golf game right, that's all I'm worried about right now everything else will take care of itself," Fitzgerald said.