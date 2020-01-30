Best moments from the Waste Management Phoenix Open Celebrity Pro-Am
Fellow athletes honor Kobe Bryant, Shane Doan and Paul Bissonnette take 16 by storm and Gary Woodland and Amy Bockerstette reunite.
Author:
Cameron La Fontaine
Published:
1:42 PM MST January 30, 2020
Updated:
1:42 PM MST January 30, 2020
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Wednesday Celebrity Pro-Am event at the Waste Management Phoenix Open drew big stars and emotional moments.
Regulars like Arizona Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald and Patrick Peterson played as well as new faces, including former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan, who became the first NHL player to play in the event.
Check out all the best moments from the Wednesday Pro-Am below:
Justin Thomas gets "Mamba Mentality" on his clubs following the death of Kobe Bryant.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen accidentally breaks his 5-wood on the driving range
Michael Phelps' golf shoes say "8" "24" and "Mambacita" in honor of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna
J.R. Smith tells a great story of the first time he played against Kobe Bryant
Shane Doan puts Paul Bissonnette on the bag
Larry Fitzgerald tackles innocent sports anchor Bruce Cooper
Amy Bockerstette and Gary Woodland reunite for a special moment on hole 16
Patrick Peterson wears Pat Tillman jersey on hole 16