SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Wednesday Celebrity Pro-Am event at the Waste Management Phoenix Open drew big stars and emotional moments.

Regulars like Arizona Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald and Patrick Peterson played as well as new faces, including former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan, who became the first NHL player to play in the event.

Check out all the best moments from the Wednesday Pro-Am below:

Justin Thomas gets "Mamba Mentality" on his clubs following the death of Kobe Bryant.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen accidentally breaks his 5-wood on the driving range

Michael Phelps' golf shoes say "8" "24" and "Mambacita" in honor of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

J.R. Smith tells a great story of the first time he played against Kobe Bryant

Shane Doan puts Paul Bissonnette on the bag

Larry Fitzgerald tackles innocent sports anchor Bruce Cooper

Amy Bockerstette and Gary Woodland reunite for a special moment on hole 16

Patrick Peterson wears Pat Tillman jersey on hole 16