2022 People’s Open prep begins Monday

Next year's suits are already almost sold out, and the countless people who typically visit those grounds are wanted and missed.

The People’s Open 2021 is in the books, and believe it or not, the planning for the open in 2022 starts Monday.

“I really hope that we get back to some semblance of normalcy,” Tournament Chair Scott Jenkins said.

Hundreds of thousands of golf fans that attend the open annually are hoping the same thing. The good news is there is reason to believe many of them will be back one year from now.

“When we went to suite holders in August of this year, and...told them, ‘Hey, were not doing traditional suits,'" Jenkins said. "We asked them to do one of two things: either donate the deposit that we were holding to charity or hold it over to the 2022 open. Ninety-five plus of our suite holders did that.”

In other words, 2022 suits are already almost sold out, and the countless people who typically visit those grounds are wanted.

“We want fans,” Jenkins said. "It’s really just vital for everybody’s business. You can’t continue to sustain sports with 25 percent attendance. At the same time, health and safety is the number one priority.”

Jenkins says next year’s tournament chair will have to plan as if things will be back to normal and then adjust.

“We’ll see what happens, we’ll see where this thing goes,” he said.