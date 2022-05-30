GCU baseball team selected to return to NCAA Tournament

The Lopes are headed to the NCAA Regionals for the second straight year after being selected Monday morning.

PHOENIX — The entire GCU Antelopes baseball team gathered Monday on campus to watch the NCAA Selection Show awaiting their postseason fate.

Unlike last year, the team did not win the WAC Tournament. So, a bid to the postseason wasn’t guaranteed.

“It was super stressful,” Outfielder Homer Bush Jr. said. “You just never know when you put the decision in the hands of the committee, but things went our way so it’s super exciting.”

The tournament selection committee put the Lopes in the Stillwater Regional where they will open play Friday against Arkansas.

Facing Power 5 opponents aren’t anything new to this program as the Lopes went an impressive 7-4 against those high-quality programs and are eager for the challenge once more when it matters most.

“When you are playing big-name programs like Oklahoma State and Arkansas, sometimes it can get a little gaudy or scary going into it when you’ve never faced programs like that,” Bush Jr said. “But we have played them and we are confident in our ability to go out there and compete with them.”

All the Lopes need is an opportunity to put their skillset on display and with yet another bid to the postseason, all hands are on deck under the spotlight.

“Now people are starting to recognize who we are,” Head Coach Andy Stankiewicz said. “That’s what you want. You want to gain respect when teams play us and we are coming, we’re coming hard and we aren’t going to back down.”

The Lopes (41-19) are the regional’s No. 3 seed with the Razorbacks (38-18). Host Oklahoma State is the regional top seed and will open against No. 4 seed Missouri State.

Sports