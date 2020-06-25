GCU men’s basketball team quarantined after players test positive for coronavirus

The university made the announcement after four student-athletes and two support staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19.

PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon University men's basketball team has been quarantined after several players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

The university made the announcement Wednesday after four student-athletes and two support staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19 after arriving on campus.

They say the 16 members of the team will stay in a designated residence hall on campus for two weeks, and the staff members will remain at home in accordance with the university’s policy.

Student-athletes returned to campus for workouts only a week ago and were tested during their routine physical.

The four students were asymptomatic when they tested positive.