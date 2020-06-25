x
GCU men’s basketball team quarantined after players test positive for coronavirus

The university made the announcement after four student-athletes and two support staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19.
PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon University men's basketball team has been quarantined after several players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

The university made the announcement Wednesday after four student-athletes and two support staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19 after arriving on campus.

They say the 16 members of the team will stay in a designated residence hall on campus for two weeks, and the staff members will remain at home in accordance with the university’s policy.

Student-athletes returned to campus for workouts only a week ago and were tested during their routine physical.

The four students were asymptomatic when they tested positive.

The university’s weight room, medical clinic and basketball offices have been sanitized along with the student dorms.

