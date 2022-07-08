GCU baseball hiring ex-assistant Gregg Wallis as next head coach

Wallis spent nine years with the Lopes and returns to the program months after announcing he was leaving for an assistant coaching job at Ohio State.

PHOENIX — Grand Canyon University is hiring ex-assistant Gregg Wallis as the baseball program's new head coach, the university said Friday.

Wallis spent nine years as an assistant coach for the Lopes. He departed after the 2022 season to take a coaching job with Ohio State.

He first came to the university in 2014 and was promoted to the program's recruiting coordinator in 2016.

Before GCU, Wallis spent time at UC Irvine, Cal State Fullerton and Tennessee. As a member of the Lopes coaching staff, he helped lead the program to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in the last two seasons.

Wallis is the 5th head coach in program history after Andy Stankiewicz left for a head coaching job at USC after the 2022 season.

He's back! To continue the ascension of the Lopes' nationally prominent baseball program, @GCU_Baseball will turn to one of its program's architects in Gregg Wallis.https://t.co/LfvyGGss5d pic.twitter.com/bwPlCDHBQy — GCU Lopes (@GCU_Lopes) July 8, 2022

