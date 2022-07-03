Longtime GCU baseball coach leaves for USC

Andy Stankiewicz led the Lopes to two straight NCAA Tournament appearances

PHOENIX — Grand Canyon baseball's longtime head coach Andy Stankiewicz has been announced as USC's new baseball coach.

Stankiewicz led the lopes to two straight NCAA tournament appearances and was named WAC Coach of the Year four times during his 11 seasons at GCU.

USC baseball announced the hire on its Twitter page Sunday morning.

Stankiewicz tweeted a parting message to his GCU family on Sunday. "Bittersweet day for me… I say goodbye to my Lope family. I can't thank every player, coach, and support staff enough that was a part of this journey," Stankiewicz shared "Together we build a great baseball program but more importantly we built a family. I will always be proud to be Lope!"

GCU hired Stankiewicz in 2012 and he proceeded to guide the Lopes to five WAC regular-season titles (2015, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022), one WAC tournament title in 2021. GCU achieved a major milestone in 2021 by reaching its first NCAA tournament at the D-I level. In 2022, GCU finished the regular season with three consecutive weeks in the D1Baseball.com Top-25 Poll. GCU baseball earned the program’s first at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament and earned the No. 3 seed in the Stillwater Regional this year

This new chapter will be somewhat of a homecoming for the Southern California native. Stankiewicz was born in Inglewood and attended St. Paul HS in Santa Fe Springs, where he also starred in football.

