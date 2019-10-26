Editor's note: The above video is a Friday Night Fever Week 9 preview.

It's our 30th season of Friday Night Fever here at 12 News and we are celebrating Bruce Cooper's final Friday Night Fever season.

Let's get to Week 9 of Friday Night Fever!

To see all things Friday Night Fever and Valley high school football follow us here on Twitter @12SportsAZ.

Friday Night Fever Game of the Week

Chaparral - 28 // Pinnacle - 21

Friday Night Fever Fan Vote Game of the Week

Higley - 66 // Gilbert - 42

Friday Night Fever Studio Team: Red Mountain

Red Mountain - 42 // Mesa - 21

More Friday Night Fever games: