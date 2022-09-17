x
Sports

For Friday: Friday Night Fever Week 3 Rewind

Week 3 of Friday Night Fever is in the books! Get the highlights here.

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 3 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Sept. 16 here.

Game of the Week: Florence 14, Coolidge 12

On the Road: Red Mountain 35, Desert Ridge 25

Interview with Red Mountain HC Kyle Enders

Highland 27, Desert Edge 6

Casteel 23, Williams Field 20

Saguaro 47, O'Connor 3

Casa Grande 40, Central 30

Skyline 25, Maricopa 15

Chaparral 31, Mountain Pointe 13

Interview with DJ Foster and Scooby Wright

Hamilton 52, Mountain Ridge 24

Pinnacle 39, Queen Creek 13

Brophy Prep 35, St. Marys 7

Chandler 35, Notre Dame Prep 0

Highlights from other games

Hot Shots Plays of the Week

Friday Night Fever

Be a believer, catch the fever on YouTube! Subscribe to the 12News YouTube channel for more Friday Night Fever content.

RELATED: VOTE: Week 3 Hot Shots Play of the Week

RELATED: Michael Chavez grew up in the projects. Now he's training the next generation of Arizona leaders

