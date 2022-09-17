For Friday: Friday Night Fever Week 3 Rewind

Game of the Week: Florence 14, Coolidge 12

On the Road: Red Mountain 35, Desert Ridge 25

Interview with Red Mountain HC Kyle Enders

Highland 27, Desert Edge 6

Casteel 23, Williams Field 20

Saguaro 47, O'Connor 3

Casa Grande 40, Central 30

Skyline 25, Maricopa 15

Chaparral 31, Mountain Pointe 13

Interview with DJ Foster and Scooby Wright

Hamilton 52, Mountain Ridge 24

Pinnacle 39, Queen Creek 13

Brophy Prep 35, St. Marys 7

Chandler 35, Notre Dame Prep 0

Highlights from other games

Hot Shots Plays of the Week

Friday Night Fever

