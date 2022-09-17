For Friday: Friday Night Fever Week 3 Rewind

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 3 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Sept. 16 here.
Game of the Week: Florence 14, Coolidge 12
On the Road: Red Mountain 35, Desert Ridge 25
Interview with Red Mountain HC Kyle Enders
Highland 27, Desert Edge 6
Casteel 23, Williams Field 20
Saguaro 47, O'Connor 3
Casa Grande 40, Central 30
Skyline 25, Maricopa 15
Chaparral 31, Mountain Pointe 13
Interview with DJ Foster and Scooby Wright
Hamilton 52, Mountain Ridge 24
Pinnacle 39, Queen Creek 13
Brophy Prep 35, St. Marys 7
Chandler 35, Notre Dame Prep 0
Highlights from other games
Hot Shots Plays of the Week
Friday Night Fever
