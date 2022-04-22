Arizona sports triple-header Friday night

The Suns, Diamondbacks and Coyotes are all in action Friday night.

PHOENIX — It's a Friday night sports triple-header in Arizona!

What does that mean exactly? Well, the Suns, Diamondbacks and Coyotes all play this evening.

Here is a rundown of all three Valley sporting events:

Suns vs. Pelicans

The biggest matchup of the night, Game 3 of the NBA playoffs first-round between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

Splitting the first two games at home, the Suns are in New Orleans for the weekend. But what has been the talk of the past few days, the Suns will have to do it without their leading scorer Devin Booker.

Booker left Game 2 early in the third quarter on Tuesday with a hamstring injury, later diagnosed as a Grade 1 hamstring strain and could miss 2-3 weeks.

Phoenix is ready for the challenge though. They did win 64 regular-season games for a reason.

Suns and Pelicans tip-off at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN and Bally Sports Arizona.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets

The D-backs return home after a 7-day road trip.

Arizona enters the weekend series against the New York Mets on a two-game win streak after taking winning the last 2 of 4 from the Nationals this week.

The matchup also marks Eduardo Escobar's return to Arizona, who was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers at the trade deadline last season. He then signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Mets this past offseason.

Right-hander Zac Gallen takes the mound against New York's David Peterson.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. on Bally Sports Arizona Extra or listen to the ESPN Phoenix 620 radio broadcast.

Coyotes vs. Capitals

The Arizona Coyotes have experienced happier days.

But this season marks a bittersweet one for the hockey team, who will move out of Gila River Arena at the conclusion of the season.

The Coyotes (22-49-6) will move to Arizona State's multi-purpose arena opening in October, sharing the facility with the Sun Devils men's hockey team.

Coyotes have a proposal with the city of Tempe to use facilities located adjacent to the Salt River and developing the Tempe Entertainment District.

Arizona has five games left, three at their arena in Glendale. The final home game will be Friday, April 29 against the Nashville Predators.

Coyotes and Capitals start at 7:30 p.m. and will air on Bally Sports Arizona+.

