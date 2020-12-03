INDIANAPOLIS — Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has been diagnosed with influenza A after leaving his team's Wednesday night game against Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament early.

The team announced that Hoiberg was examined by medical personnel prior to the game but he "became ill as the game progressed and left the bench area late in the second half for precautionary reasons."

Hoiberg was transported to an Indianapolis hospital where he was diagnosed with influenza A and later released.

The Huskers lost the game to the Hoosiers 89-64.

"Please let it be known that I would never do anything that would put my team, family or anyone else in harm's way," Hoiberg said Thursday morning on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Big Ten Conference announced that their tournament games would be limited to "student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams" due to the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Big 12 conference men's, women's basketball tournaments to be 'limited access'

RELATED: NCAA President: March Madness games will happen without fans in attendance

The NCAA has already made a similar decision to hold NCAA Tournament games without fans, and the NBA suspended its season after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.