CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Will Cam play Sunday? Or will Kyle Allen be ready? Can the Panthers stop Kyler Murray?

WCNC NBC Charlotte is back with another edition of our new sports, web show: Four Down Territory.

From Charlotte, WCNC Sports Director Nick Carboni and sports anchor Ashley Stroehlein are joined from Phenoix by KPNX's Cam Cox and Chierstin Susel.

Join the show live to ask our questions and be a part of the conversation!

RELATED: Cam still out with foot injury; Kaepernick rumors swirl

RELATED: Cam Newton re-aggravates foot injury, misses practice

RELATED: Panthers lose at home to Buccaneers; team 0-2 so far this season

RELATED: Panthers Surprise 12-Year-Old Lawn Mower Kid Trying To Pay For College