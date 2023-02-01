Former Valley star quarterback finds new perspective amidst health scare

Former Pinnacle QB JD Johnson relishes an unexpected role with Michigan football.

PHOENIX — Before embarking upon this new life of his, quarterback JD Johnson enjoyed a prolific high school football career with the Pinnacle Pioneers.

So much so that Johnson earned several division 1 offers, including a scholarship offer from the University of Michigan. But it was during his physical with the Wolverines he discovered he had a heart defect forcing him to medically retire from football.

“I lost my whole identity,” Johnson said. “My whole identity was football, and me and my family were mourning that, and it’s almost like a loss.”

“That was a time where it was just tough to handle," Johnson said.

But he didn’t let that dissuade him from a career in football; Instead, it opened a door of opportunity on a path he never anticipated.

"It's crazy how God can have different plans for you than you think,” Johnson said. “He has a plan for you and you just have to stay on that path and he'll bless your life."

Johnson first joined the team as a student assistant before his responsibilities increased overtime, becoming a part of the coaching tree with the Wolverines. A coaching position where he can constantly absorb knowledge at the highest level.

“To learn from some amazing coaches and Coach Jim Harbaugh has been absolutely incredible since day 1,” Johnson added. “I want to be a Head Coach one day like Harbaugh and fly as high as I can in the coaching world.”

This after Johnson attempted to come out of retirement after a renowned cardiologist confirmed Johnson was healthy enough to play football again. Johnson did join the transfer portal but could not gain enough traction to join a new team, although he views it as a blessing in disguise.

"I tried to go down that path, and it ended up not working out,” Johnson said. “I wasn't that upset about it. I would've been obviously happy to go play, but I'm happy where I'm at and happy to continue my coaching career."

A coaching career Johnson didn’t expect but is grateful to be a part of, thanks to his new lens on life.

"I was able to flip that mindset and turn it into a positive role,” Johnson said. “How I got the opportunity to become one of the youngest coaches in college football is a blessing. I’ve learned to never take anything for granted, live in the moment, and just really focus on what's important right this second."

And right now, that includes bringing back a National Title to Ann Arbor.

