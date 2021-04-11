Former Suns employee, fans react to bombshell Sarver allegations in ESPN report

One former employee named in the ESPN article speaks out to 12 News about his experience with Robert Sarver.

PHOENIX — A former Suns employee quoted in ESPN's damning article about Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver spoke out to 12 News.

“Chaotic and toxic," said David Bodzin when asked to describe his time working for the Suns.

David Bodzin worked as an account executive for the team from 2013 to 2014. He was 25 years old at the time.

Shortly after Bodzin accepted a new job out of state, he said he had an incident with Sarver while participating in the ALS ice bucket challenge with some of his colleagues.

“All of a sudden I had the owner of the team, Robert Sarver, come up behind me and pull my pants down," Bodzin said.

Bodzin said it didn't stop there. Bodzin said a human resources employee then made a comment that has stuck with him seven years later.

“The head of HR came up to me kind of tongue and cheek saying, 'Hey please don’t press charges.' My first thought was obviously I’m not because I don’t want to lose my career and who would listen to me if I wanted to say something," Bodzin said.

Bodzin told 12 News he recently came forward to ESPN detailing his story. He said reading the Suns' preemptive statement denying allegations prior to the release of the report didn't sit well with him.

According to ESPN, through his attorneys, Sarver apologized to Bodzin saying he never meant to cause him harm or embarrassment.

“I think it's absolutely atrocious that I get a half-hearted apology just because it’s public and because I came forward with my name but anonymous people who I’ve been texting with today agree what about them?” Bodzin said.

Bodzin was referencing the many others quoted in ESPN's report who elected to remain anonymous. ESPN claims he is one of more than 70 people interviewed about Sarver.

According to the report, some raised allegations of racism and misogyny which prompted the NBA to launch an investigation despite Sarver's categorical denial.

The NBA has brought in the same law firm to investigate Sarver and the Suns that investigated Donald Sterling and the Clippers back in 2014.

“There’s no subpoena power that would require them to speak so it’s following the tracks and in a lot of times you’re finding information through emails," said Christian Dennie, an attorney.

Dennie has handled sports-related investigations before.

“We’ve got to remember these are allegations. Not conclusions or findings," Dennie said. "These are some serious and real allegations that will probably be vetted and reviewed very thoroughly and closely so we're probably at the infancy of this."

As the NBA's investigations begin, fans in Phoenix have a mixed reaction.

“Hopefully it's resolved soon," said one fan attending Thursday night's home game.

“Just saddened and disappointed," added another fan.

“I want to make sure he’s held accountable if it’s true," said a fan from Chandler.

“Everybody’s innocent until proven guilty so we’ve got to wait it out," said a longtime Suns fan from west Phoenix.

