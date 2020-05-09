Former Sun Devil Eno Benjamin makes Cardinals roster, D.J. Foster cut

Foster had been with the Cardinals since 2017 but only played seven games due to injury

PHOENIX — Rookie running back Eno Benjamin made the Cardinals initial 53-man roster while D.J. Foster was cut from the team after an injury-ridden stint in Arizona.

Benjamin was drafted in the 7th round after falling in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The former Sun Devil running backs were battling for a spot on the roster behind Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds.

The Cardinals also released rookie inside linebacker Evan Weaver, the team’s 2020 sixth-round draft pick, fellow linebacker Reggie Walker, and cornerbacks Ken Crawley, Chris Jones and former Arizona Wildcat Jace Whittaker.

Defensive linemen Jonathan Bullard and Trevor Coley, safety Kentrell Brice, tight end Dylan Cantrell, offensive lineman Koda Martin, wide receivers JoJo Ward, A.J. Richardson and Andre Patton, and running back Jonathan Ward were also released.