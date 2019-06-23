CROMWELL, Conn. - Scottsdale resident and former Arizona State Sun Devil Chez Reavie picked up his second career PGA Tour victory on Sunday in Connecticut at the Travelers Championship after posting a final score of -17.

It's Reavie's first win on tour since 2008, his rookie season. Sunday's victory makes it his second in 278 starts on Tour.

Reavie, 37, had quite the journey at TPC River Highlands. In the third round on Saturday, he trailed Zack Sucher by five strokes on the front nine. On the back nine, Reavie had seven birdies, carding a 28 while Sucher played the back nine at a five-over par 40.

Reavie went into Sunday's round leading by six strokes. Keegan Bradley got within one stroke on Sunday's back nine, but Reavie pulled away on the 17th hole.

Reavie has been in good form all season. He even finished third in last week's U.S. Open, a performance that drew little attention as he was paired with world No. 1 Brooks Koepka during Sunday's final round.

The 48th-ranked golfer in the world has eight top 25 finishes now and five top 10s this season. He is now ranked 12th in the FedEx Cup standings.