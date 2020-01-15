PHOENIX — When people retire, many move to Arizona and take it easy.

But not Deron Quint.

For 22 years, Quint dedicated himself to the sport he loved: Hockey, including five seasons with the Coyotes. He played for the team when they were called the Phoenix Coyotes after moving from Winnipeg.

Now he’s training to be a Phoenix police officer.

“I'd always wanted to be a police officer," Quint said.

"It's something that's always been in the back of my mind my whole career."

He loved his time in Phoenix and chose to come back to work on his second career. Quint says he sees the same dedication on the ice -- as in law enforcement.

“It's a real team atmosphere all the way down. You know everyone is working for one goal. Everybody is working together,” said Quint.

Hockey has taken Quint to five NHL cities, Italy, Germany and Russia. Exposing him to different cultures that he believes will help as a police officer.

“I think that's something as an officer you should also have respect for everyone around you,” said Quint.

Quint will graduate from the police academy in a couple of weeks.

“All the people in my class and everybody is excited and looking forward to working for the city and making it a better place to be,” said Quint.