If you’re an ASU football fan, you’ve undoubtedly heard of Jake “The Snake” Plummer.

The former Sun Devils quarterback was an integral part of the team’s Rose Bowl run in the late 90s and his accolades in a maroon and gold uniform are stuff of legend.

And now Plummer can add Hall of Famer to his illustrious resume.

On Monday, Plummer was named to the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019 by the National Football Foundation.

Plummer was a four-year starter at Arizona State and was a 1996 First Team All-American and Pac-10 Player of the Year. Following his time at ASU, Plummer was then selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 1997 NFL Draft.

After the news broke, Plummer shared his appreciation on Twitter.

And he made sure to thank all those who helped him during his career.

Along with Plummer, former ASU football head coach Dennis Erickson was also inducted into this year's class.