Former Arizona State guard Jermaine Marshall was found dead in his France apartment at the age of 28, his professional team in France announced Friday.

"The NBH regrets to announce the brutal (passing) of Jermaine Marshall," the club's translated statement said. "The Club joins the pain of his family and loved ones and gives them all support to face this terrible ordeal."

His team also asked the the league to postpone its game scheduled for Saturday.

Reports say Marshall was found dead in his France apartment, but his cause of death has not been released.

Marshall transferred to ASU from Penn State for the 2013-14 season, his senior year, and helped lead the Sun Devils to the NCAA Tournament.

He tied for fifth in the Pac-12 for scoring average (15.3 points per game) that season and started nearly every game.

The team sent out this tweet Friday:

ASU assistant Larry Greer sent out this tweet, remembering when Marshall scored the game winning bucket against No. 3 Arizona in 2014.