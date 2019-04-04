TEMPE, Ariz. - There are few positives to take away from the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, which ceased all operations on Tuesday with two weeks left in its inaugural season.

With reports of players booted from hotels, forced to pay for their own flights home, injured players stuck in limbo, there's a reasonable amount of public outrage (and I told you so's).

But, a couple of bright spots emerged Thursday, as two AAF players are reportedly being signed to NFL teams, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The first news came when the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly scooped up (former) Orlando Apollos cornerback Keith Reaser.

Next to get grabbed by an NFL team was former Arizona Hotshots, Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Rashad Ross, 29.

Reaser and Ross will be signed to each team's 90-man roster, which gets trimmed to 53 players by the beginning of the NFL season.

Ross has been in the NFL before. He played 20 regular season games with Chicago and Washington from 2014-2016 and had nine catches for 192 yards and a touchdown.

He was released by the Arizona Cardinals last August prior to the start of the NFL season.

Ross was second in the AAF with 583 receiving yards and had a league-high seven touchdown catches.

The purpose of the AAF was to be a developmental league. Despite its now-defunct status, hopefully, a few other players can find opportunities to join NFL rosters.