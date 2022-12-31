Fiesta Bowl 2022: Everything you need to know about tickets, teams, events, game time and more

On New Year's Eve, Michigan and TCU will play in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — On New Year’s Eve the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl is back in the Valley. This year Michigan will match up against TCU at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

It’s the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Michigan is ranked No. 2, while TCU is ranked No. 3 as the teams head into the big game.

The teams are battling for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Michigan hasn’t played in the Fiesta Bowl since 1986 when the team beat Nebraska, and TCU has never made an appearance in the game.

Michigan is 21-28 all-time in bowl games, while TCU owns a 17-15-1 overall bowl season record.

Kickoff for the game is at 2:30 p.m. You can click here for information about tickets to the game.

Before the start of the game, fans can attend the Caesars Sportsbook Fan Fest Pregame Party. The tailgate party, which will be at State Farm Stadium, runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It is open to fans of all ages and is free with the purchase of a ticket to the game. At the event there will be cheerleaders and interactive games, marching bands will perform, plus there will be booths to buy your favorite foods and beverages.

For more than 50 years, the Valley has been home to the Fiesta Bowl.

The first game happened in 1971 and featured Arizona State and Florida State. The game was held at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. State Farm Stadium became home to the bowl in 2007.

The Fiesta Bowl Parade was held earlier this month, on Dec. 17. More than 3,000 people participated in the parade and around 100,000 attended.

All tickets purchased for the bowl support Fiesta Bowl Charities and its mission to enhance the cause of Arizona nonprofits through its three pillars of youth, sports and education.

Fiesta Bowl Charities has granted nearly $20 million in charitable giving over the last six years alone.

Game day info:

When: Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 2 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Teams: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

Up to Speed