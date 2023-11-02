‘You don’t ever get this anywhere else’, Fans flock to the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open Saturday

Running to score one of the 3,750 seats at the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open is a tradition attracting seasoned fans and newcomers who don't typically watch golf.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Fans woke up early Saturday to get a coveted spot at the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open.

The line was already long before the sun rose for the sold-out day at the golf tournament.

“We’ve been here since about 1 o’clock,” Orion Zakas, who was at the front of the line with friends, told 12News. “Didn’t get any sleep, went from Lee Brice, came straight here -- just running off beer and some Red Bull.”

For the past year, Scottsdale Fire Department said they’ve been planning to stagger and stage the run to the 16th hole in waves to try and help safely manage the traditional run to grab one of 3,750 general admission seats.

12News watched for five minutes straight as dozens of people, just part of the first wave, started making their run.

Those who woke up early said it was worth it.

“The energy from the people, the comradery, I see the same people every year, come back every year, it’s just phenomenal,” said Chris Smith, who’s been coming to The Open for a decade. “You gotta experience it.”

As fans arrive at the end of their roughly half-mile run, they find green shirts waiting for them draped over empty seats.

Saturday’s first golfers through the hole were actually finishing up their round from Friday, being greeted by fans cheering or booing depending on where their golf ball landed on the green.

The 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open is considered the "loudest hole in golf," after all.

“It’s a fun way to enjoy golf, golf isn’t really much fun when you have to be perfectly quiet,” Jessica Medina said. “This is more fun.”

The atmosphere draws people to the Phoenix Open, even if they aren’t golf fans.

“It’s my first golf tournament ever, and I’m like 'Is it always going to be like this?” Taylor Roberts said.

“No, no, this is a special event, you don’t ever get this anywhere else,” Trace Sibert replied.

