Herm Edwards rejoins ESPN as NFL, college football analyst after firing from ASU

ARIZONA, USA — Former NFL and Arizona State University head coach Herm Edwards is rejoining ESPN as a football analyst, the network announced Tuesday.

Edwards' employment with the university's football program ended in September after he and ASU decided to "mutually" part ways.

ESPN said in his new role, Edwards will contribute to ESPN’s NFL and college football coverage. The network said Edwards would make his debut on Friday, Nov. 4.

Previously at ESPN, Edwards covered the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, and other sports events. He also called college football games and participated in special projects for the station.

Edwards left ESPN in December 2017 when he was named the head coach at ASU. In four-plus seasons, he guided the Sun Devils to a 26-20 record and three bowl appearances.

After Edwards left, running backs coach Shaun Aguano took on the role of interim coach.

