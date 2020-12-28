Fiesta Bowl 2021: Everything you need to know about fans, teams, parade, more

PHOENIX — The Fiesta Bowl is set for January 2, 2021, with lots of changes in light of COVID-19.
Fast facts
Teams: Oregon (25) is playing Iowa State (10)
Time and date: 2 p.m. in Arizona on January 2, 2021
Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
How to watch: Live on ESPN
More
Parade
The Fiesta Bowl Parade was postponed to Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 9 a.m.
The route is generally through Central Phoenix.
Fans, tickets
There will not be fans at the Fiesta Bowl. Tickets will not be sold.
"While we are disappointed that the PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl will not have fans in the stadium to enjoy Bowl Season this year, we respect the decisions made by the local authorities," said Mike Nealy, Executive Director of the Fiesta Bowl Organization, in a news release on Dec. 3.
Arizona connections
The quarterbacks from both teams are Arizona natives. Tyler Shough is the Oregon QB and graduated from Hamilton High School in Chandler. Brock Purdy is QB for Iowa State and graduated from Perry High School.