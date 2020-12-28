Fiesta Bowl 2021: Everything you need to know about fans, teams, parade, more

The Fiesta Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on January 2, 2021.

PHOENIX — The Fiesta Bowl is set for January 2, 2021, with lots of changes in light of COVID-19.

Fast facts

Teams: Oregon (25) is playing Iowa State (10)

Time and date: 2 p.m. in Arizona on January 2, 2021

Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

How to watch: Live on ESPN

More

Parade

The Fiesta Bowl Parade was postponed to Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 9 a.m.

The route is generally through Central Phoenix.

Fans, tickets

There will not be fans at the Fiesta Bowl. Tickets will not be sold.

"While we are disappointed that the PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl will not have fans in the stadium to enjoy Bowl Season this year, we respect the decisions made by the local authorities," said Mike Nealy, Executive Director of the Fiesta Bowl Organization, in a news release on Dec. 3.

Arizona connections