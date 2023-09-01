'It's more of a relief than anything': Birdgang reacts to firing of Cardinals head coach

Arizona Cardinals fans are responding following the firing of Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — As the news surrounding Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury's firing continues to develop, many fans are weighing in on the news; some said it was inevitable.

Tyler Vasquez is the co-owner of the Birdgang Travel Club, a group of fans that travel near and far to see their beloved Redbirds.

Vasquez said he is not necessarily surprised by the news of Kingsbury's firing.

"I think fans are happy. It's more of a relief than anything," said Vazquez. "But again, we're only halfway done. Next is who comes in."

Vasquez told 12News for the Cardinals that this is just another hurdle to continue building a new foundation for the coming seasons.

Thousands of Birdgang fans travel around the nation to watch one loss after another, the season in and season out, not to mention a slew of injuries including but not limited to K1's ACL injury and now the firing of Kliff Kingsbury.

"I just really think the Cardinals need a fresh start," said Vazques. "Fans were saying, 'look, I'm not spending another dollar on this team unless they show me they have a commitment to winning.'"

Now, they believe, more or less as a collective group, that this move by team owner Michael Bidwill, while incredibly expensive, was the right one!

"That was the biggest piece because both the head coach and the GM, Steve Keim, were given extensions this past offseason. There's a lot of money tied up with those guys," said Vasquez.

Related Articles Kliff Kingsbury fired as Cardinals head coach, GM Keim steps away

While this different type of loss will cost some serious cash, Vasquez said there are plenty of strong elements for the team to build on, and the team's off-season is the time to do it.

"The other half of this is to go find a Sean Peyton or a Harbaugh, someone of that nature who's coming from winning programs and a winning culture, who has an outsiders perspective with a fresh pair of glasses and says, here's what we need to change within the organization."

Despite what happens during the off-season, the gang is already looking forward to next year. Regardless, they'll never stray from the flock and forever cheer on the Redbirds!

Sports