BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) - ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff has died at the age of 34.

The Connecticut-based sports network announced Aschoff died on Tuesday, his birthday, following a brief illness. Aschoff recently posted on Instagram that he had contracted pneumonia.

Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011. During the past three seasons, he reported from college campuses across the U.S. for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN radio. A native of Oxford, Mississippi, and a 2008 graduate of the University of Florida, Aschoff previously covered recruiting and Florida football for The Gainesville Sun.

