Episode 9: What we saw on this week's 'Hard Knocks' featuring the Arizona Cardinals

ARIZONA, USA — On this episode of “What We Saw On Hard Knocks,” 12 Sports anchors Cameron Cox and Lina Washington recap the season finale of "Hard Knocks: In Season With The Arizona Cardinals."

Some key moments covered in this episode:

The emotional end of J.J. Watt’s NFL playing career and what the future Hall of Famer will do with his life after football

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill moving on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury and longtime General Manager Steve Keim deciding to step away

What does Deandre Hopkins’ future with the Cardinals look like? Can the Cardinals land former Saints head coach Sean Payton?

