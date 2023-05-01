Episode 8: What we saw on this week's 'Hard Knocks' featuring the Arizona Cardinals

The 12Sports team recaps "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals."

ARIZONA, USA — On this episode of “What We Saw On Hard Knocks,” 12 Sports anchors Cameron Cox and Lina Washington are joined by 12 Sports producer Jeff Vinton to recap Episode 8 of "Hard Knocks: In Season With The Arizona Cardinals."

Some key moments covered in this episode:

Future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt announcing his retirement from the NFL and his friendship with second-year linebacker Zaven Collins

David Blough making his first start since 2019 and where Kyler Murray is at with his ACL rehab process

Will Kliff Kingsbury survive what’s known as “Black Monday” following their Week 18 game in San Francisco?

Hard Knocks and “What We Saw on Hard Knocks” will wrap up next Wednesday, January 11.

