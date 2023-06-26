Eddie Johnson talks Suns with 12Sports

Suns analyst Eddie Johnson joined 12Sports Tonight to talk Ayton staying with the Suns and the Bradley Beal trade.

PHOENIX — Suns center Deandre Ayton is likely staying in the Valley.

According to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM’s John Gambadoro, the Suns are unlikely to trade Ayton, and now view him as a key piece alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

The team had been looking to move the 24-year-old this offseason. The hope is new head coach Frank Vogel will repair the relationship and tap into his untapped potential. Ayton averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds for Phoenix last season, but his effort has consistently been called into question during his 5-seasons.

Keeping Ayton means the Suns will only have the ability to re-sign their own free agents and sign players to minimum contracts this offseason.

