'Drivers, start your engines': NASCAR superfan with Down syndrome given chance to start Arizona Lottery 100 Race

Michael Corporon, 39, has been a fan of NASCAR for most of his life. Now, the Arizona Lottery is making his bucket list dream of starting a race a reality.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Drivers, start your engines! 

That's the line that will be called out by 39-year-old Michael Corporon to start the Arizona Lottery 100 NASCAR race on Saturday. 

Corporon is a Valley man who was born with Down syndrome. He has been working with the Arizona Lottery for 17 years through a Valleylife membership. 

The opportunity to start the race was awarded to Corporon to acknowledge his years of dedication to the agency. 

"Mike exhibits an amazing work ethic and is a valued colleague. In fact, over the past 17 years that Mike has been working with the Arizona Lottery, he has missed less than 7 days of work," The company said in a statement. 

The Arizona Lottery worked with Valleylife, a nonprofit organization aimed at helping people with disabilities live independent lives, to make the special honor possible. 

