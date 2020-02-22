BOULDER, Colo. — After their top choice Eric Bieniemy decided to stay with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and bypassed the University of Colorado's overtures to become their next head coach, the CU Buffaloes found another candidate with a strong history to the school.

CU has reached an agreement with former Buffs and Broncos receiver coach Karl Dorrell to be their next head coach, a source confirmed to 9News.

Dorrell, 56, spent two stints as a coach with the Buffaloes in the 1990s. He was a wide receivers coach for the 1992-1993 season, and served as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach from 1995 to 1998. His lengthy and much-travelled coaching career also included a stint as Mike Shanahan's receivers coach with the Broncos from 2000-02.

In his first season of 2000 with the Broncos, Rod Smith (100 catches; 1,602 yards, 8 TDs) and Ed McCaffrey (101; 1,317; 9 TDs) each had at least 100 catches,1,300 yards and 8 touchdowns.

The UCLA alum went 35-27 as the head coach of the Bruins from 2003 to 2007, Dorrell's only previous experience as a head coach. He won at least 6 games each season and went to five consecutive bowl games in his five seasons, going 1-4 in those games.

His best team was in 2005 when he guided the Bruins to a 10-2 record that included a 50-38 shootout victory against Northwestern in the Sun Bowl.

The Colorado job was vacated suddenly in the offseason when former head coach Mel Tucker accepted the same position at Michigan State University.

Dorrell and Bieniemy both have the same agent in Brian Levy, so the CU search committee led by athletic director Rick George and Lance Carl had already established a connection when they went to plan B. Talks with Bieniemy had included a five-year proposal, with a salary of about $4 million per year, sources told 9NEWS.

Dorrell has extensive coaching experience at both top college level and the NFL. He most recently was receivers coach for the New York Jets (2015-18) and Miami Dolphins (2019).

Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator and CU alum Eric Bieniemy, who appeared to be the top target in the university's search for a new head football coach, notified his alma mater Wednesday night he would no longer seek the job, a source told 9NEWS.

Darrin Chiaverini was named as the interim football coach after Tucker's departure.

The 42-year-old has been on the CU staff for four years, serving as the program's assistant head coach this past season. Chiaverini and running backs coach Darian Hagan are among the holdovers from Tucker's staff who are expected to be retained by Dorrell, according to sources.

